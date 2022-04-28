Whitestown gets grant to complete Big 4 Trail portion

The Big 4 Trail expansion in Whitestown is getting closer to reality.

The Town of Whitestown has received a Next Level Trail Grant of $1.1 million to complete its portion of the Big 4 Trail.

“This grant is what we were waiting for, funding-wise, to get ready (for the expansion),” Whitestown Parks Director Savannah Solgere said. “We had everything in place but the means to fund it. Now that we have the funding, we are ready to get going and roll with it.”

Solgere said the plan is to put the project out to bid in the spring of 2023.

“We anticipate finishing late 2023 or early 2024,” Solgere said. “Hopefully sooner than that, but that’s the timeline right now.”

Solgere said Whitestown has 1.7 miles of existing trail, and the expansion will add about 1 1/2 miles. She said the extension to the west will add .85 miles and the extension to the east will add .7 miles.

Solgere said the expansion will complete Whitestown’s portion of the Big 4 Trail.

“The biggest benefit is Zionsville has its portion of (the trail) coming toward us, so when we connect with them, we will connect over 12 miles of trail,” Solgere said.

Solgere said that will be a positive for both communities and anyone using the Big 4 Trail. The trail will attract walkers, cyclists, scooters, parents with strollers, skateboarders and roller bladers.

“Whitestown’s biggest goal is to make the entire community walkable,” Solgere said. “Not only will people be able to be outdoors and get fit, but it’s going to be able to get to work and stores and do all those things outdoors. When I interact with members of the community, this is one of the biggest things they want to see completed and finished.”

The Next Level Trails program provides grants for the development of regionally and locally significant trails throughout Indiana. To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails across the state.