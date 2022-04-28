Chicken Salad Chick plans May 17 grand opening in Carmel

By Chris Bavender

Chicken Salad Chick will soon open its fourth company-owned restaurant in Indiana in Carmel at 12751 N. Pennsylvania Ave. A grand opening is planned for 9:30 a.m. May 17 with doors opening at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to open in Carmel. It’s a perfect fit with our brand, and we love that it’s perennially ranked as one of the ‘best places to raise a family’ by multiple publications,” said Tom Carr, Chicken Salad Chick’s chief marketing officer.

The restaurant is billed as the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant with a made-from-scratch chicken salad concept.

“Making our food from scratch is very important to our brand. We are committed to serving our guests delicious, fresh, healthy food, and it is our way of letting them know how important they are to us,” Carr said. “It reinforces the hospitality and friendliness that you will experience when you visit a Chicken Salad Chick. Our purpose as a brand is to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. It may be the smile or greeting in the restaurant or how we get involved in every local community we are in.”

Everything is made fresh each morning and menu items include specialty recipes.

“With our brand beginnings in the home kitchen of our founder, Stacy Brown, our chicken salad, sides, soups and desserts offer a southern flair. Each of our chicken salads has its own unique recipe of ingredients, and each flavor also has a personality name,” Carr said. “When Stacy and Kevin Brown created the original menu of chicken salads, they gave each flavor a ‘chick’ name like Classic Carol, Fancy Nancy, Cranberry Kelly and Sassy Scotty, to name a few. These names honored family members and friend ‘chicks’ who were important to them. We carry on this tradition with all new flavors we introduce.”

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCarmelIN. To celebrate the opening, additional giveaways and specials will be offered.