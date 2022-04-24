Zionsville council approves $115K for parks master plan update 

The Zionsville Town Council unanimously approved $115,000 at its April 18 meeting for an update to the parks master plan that will be much more comprehensive than previous versions.

The town updates the master plan, which serves as a roadmap for development of the park system, approximately every five years. The council last approved funds for an upgrade in July 2018 at a cost of $31,800. Some of the price increase is the result of inflation, Supt. of Parks and Recreation Jarod Logsdon told the council, but most of it is associated with expanding the scope of the comprehensive plan.

“This year the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. is taking a fresh, holistic approach to this planning process,” Logsdon stated in an email to Current. “Where traditional master plans focus on delivering a roadmap for physical improvements, this planning cycle will build on that progress, but also take an entirely new look into the other pillars that form our department including programs, maintenance, operations, accessibility and conservation.”

The comprehensive plan update will include a land acquisition plan, a pedestrian and bicycling scorecard to determine trail and pathway upgrades, a capital replacement plan and an audit to identify barriers that keep residents with disabilities from being able to use elements of the park system.

The update will be led by Rundell Ernstberger Associates, an Indianapolis-based firm that has assisted with previous park master plans in Zionsville. As the plan is developed, the public will be able to participate through online surveys, meetings and pop-up events. Work is expected to begin in May and be complete in December.