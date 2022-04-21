Fifty Club of Fishers to conduct fundraiser

By Chris Bavender

The Fifty Club of Fishers will conduct a fundraising event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Launch Fishers, 12175 Visionary Way. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit is the local chapter of a national group and helps provide supplemental death and disability benefits to Fishers police officers and firefighters who die or become disabled in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately, many police and firefighters perish while in the line of duty. We provide a death benefit payment to the family should the officer die while in the line of duty,” said Klynt Brummett, Fifty Club of Fishers president. “We also provide a disability benefit, which is rare for a 50 Club, should an officer get ill or injured during the line of duty.”

The club was started by James Ratliff, Rick Block and Steven Lutz. The idea came from friends in Noblesville who had started a Fifty Club there.

Funds are raised primarily through initial and annual membership dues, with a small part coming from public donations.

“We hold two events per year that are considered membership drives, but you can join anytime,” said Samantha Durham, club member.

To become a member, there is an initial $1,000 donation for charter membership. Annual membership dues are $250. The club also takes donations from the public to help support their efforts for public safety personnel.

Brummett said awareness for the club is “honestly our biggest obstacle.”

“When people find out that Fishers has a Fifty Club that supports our own police and fire, they are almost always willing to help via becoming a member,” he said. “Our goal is to not only serve the benevolent men and woman that serve us but a be a bridge between our sworn officers and our residents.”

Fishers Police Chief ED Gebhart and Fire Chief Steven Orusa will speak at the April event to discuss the mission of the Fifty Club of Fishers.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to info@fiftyoffishers.org. For more or to donate, visit fiftyoffishers.org/membership-join/ or mail a check to 8700 North Street, Suite 310, Fishers, IN 46038.