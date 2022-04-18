Suspect charged with murder of Lawrence man

Indianapolis resident Dawaun Lewis, 26, was arrested April 15 and charged with the murder of William Romero, a 43-year-old Lawrence resident whose body was discovered March 17 on Trilobi Drive near Lee Road in Lawrence. Romero had hrecently moved to the Indianapolis area from Panama City Beach, Fla.

A press release from the Lawrence Police Dept. said a post-mortem examination determined the death was caused by a gunshot and the manner of death was homicide. Lewis was Romero’s roommate. After a search warrant was executed at Lewis and Romano’s residence in the 5300 block of Wheel Estates Drive in Lawrence, police discovered evidence that implicated Lewis’ involvement in the murder.

The Lawrence Police Dept, Panama City Beach Police Dept., Marion County Coroner’s Office, Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office collaborated during the investigation.