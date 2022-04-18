Former employee at Carmel insurance company sentenced to 30 months in prison, ordered to repay $496K

Maria Caceres, 56, of Coral Springs, Fla., and formerly of Hamilton County, was sentenced April 14 to 30 months in federal prison following her conviction of wire fraud, to which she had previously pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Caceres was employed by Seven Corners, a travel insurance business in Carmel. Between May 2011 and September 2016, Caceres prepared and submitted 30 fraudulent insurance claims to Seven Corners totaling more than $650,000. As part of the scheme, Caceres and her accomplices created fictitious names under which they purchased insurance policies from the victim company.

Caceres and her accomplices created false email addresses in the name of a hospital in Venezuela and submitted claims to the victim company for purported emergency medical services provided to the fictitious individuals during international travel. In fact, none of the expenses were ever incurred and Caceres had created artificial customer accounts and false documents in support of the claims.

As a result of the fraud, Seven Corners paid more than $588,000 to accounts controlled by Caceres’ accomplices.

The FBI investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Young ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from prison. Caceres was also ordered to pay more than $496,000 in restitution.