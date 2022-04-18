Beaver Materials refiles Rocks to Recreation project for expansion at Potter’s Bridge Park

Beaver Materials has refiled its Rocks to Recreation petition before the City of Noblesville. The petition proposes an expansion to Potter’s Bridge Park northwest of 191st Street and Allisonville Road in Noblesville in collaboration with Hamilton County Parks and Recreation.

The project was withdrawn in November 2020 after the Noblesville Plan Commission voted 5-5 to forward the proposal to the Noblesville Common Council with an unfavorable recommendation. Beaver Materials business development associate Ali Beaver said during the time since its last proposal, the company has conducted environmental studies and added a residential component to the project.

If approved, the project would eventually expand the park by approximately 50 acres. Ten acres would be donated to the park immediately after approval. After Beaver Materials finishes a five-year extraction of materials such as sand and gravel, the additional 40 acres would be donated to the park. Materials would be used for construction within 50 miles of the extraction site.

“When we withdrew our application and we were looking to refile, we went through all the concerns and comments and all the ideas the community had, and so we tried to integrate those as much as we could by listening to what people wanted out of the park,” Beaver said. “With that, people wanted to see mixed-use housing opportunities, especially for people who are retiring, young professionals and anywhere in between. That’s where that idea came to fruition.”

If the proposal is approved, when the remaining 40 acres is donated to the park, 30 acres would be used as a recreational lake for kayaking, boating and fishing. Piers would be built on the lake for nature observation. Beaver said many details regarding the residential development haven’t been finalized.

“We are really excited for this addition,” she said. “It would provide a unique park for residents of this little community and really be able to facilitate interactions with nature.”

Leading up to the November 2020 plan commission meeting, residents from nearby neighborhoods formed the “Don’t Leave it to Beaver” group protesting the proposal. The group’s main concerns were air pollution, water quality, traffic safety and noise levels.

Beaver said environmental studies have since addressed those concerns.

“During this time, we have done a ton of different studies on everyone’s concerns,” she said. “We had a water study done by a very esteemed expert, we had a property value appraisal done and we had many different studies done on different habitats and different benefits to the nature that already exists.”

Beaver said Beaver Materials has conducted business in Noblesville since 1949.

“We take the safety and security of the community very seriously and wouldn’t want to do anything experts don’t advise we should be doing,” she said.

Beaver said an appraisal showed property values would not decrease during the extraction period. She said property values are expected to increase when extraction is complete.

The proposal will be presented to the Noblesville Plan Commission at its May meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. A public hearing will be held then as well.

“Beaver Materials is committed to ensuring the safety of Noblesville, and we are excited to deliver an amazing park for the city and the county,” Beaver said. “We are here for questions and comments.”

For more, visit rockstorec.org.