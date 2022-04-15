Indianapolis Opera moves ‘Carousel’ to Palladium

For the safety and care of the audience, orchestra and singers, pending very wet and cool weather, the Indianapolis Opera has chosen to relocate the “Carousel” production to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The production was originally scheduled for April 29, 30 and May 1. Indy Opera will present the show May 1 at 7 p.m. All tickets will be honored with additional seating options available for the evening.

For more information, visit IndyOpera.org or call 317-293-3531.