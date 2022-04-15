Bask on Main launches monthly Made in Carmel Market

By Chris Bavender

The inaugural Made in Carmel Market hosted by Bask on Main spa and boutique is under way and will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month through October.

“One of the main goals for Bask on Main has always been to support other local businesses in any way that we can. We started with the amazing Clutch & Kindle products when we first opened and then from there it took off,” said Marissa Hendrickson, marketing coordinator for Bask on Main. “It’s truly a win to be able to help local businesses that have an amazing story and be able to feature their items.”

The Made in Carmel Market has five vendors but is looking to add more.

“If you have a local business that you want to feature at Bask on Main, let us know and we would love to have you,” Hendrickson said. “As of right now, we have locally made accessories, clothes and home goods. We would love a food vendor to attend.”

Hendrickson said Bask on Main’s location at 336 W. Main St. makes it an ideal place to host the market.

“We absolutely love our location, right on the roundabout in the Arts & Design District, and we have so much space,” she said. “The first floor is our retail area and where we do the Botox and fillers. The second floor is our event space that we rent out. It holds about 45 people and is so gorgeous looking over the fountain with a balcony and large windows and doors. The third floor is used by our medical esthetician, massage therapist and permanent makeup artist.

“We also have the gorgeous outdoor area where we highly encourage people to hang out and bask with us when it’s nice outside.”

When the weather “cooperates,” Hendrickson said the market will also utilize Bask’s outdoor space.

A goal of the Made in Carmel Market is to encourage guests to “shop small” and support area small businesses.

“Small businesses make a big impact, not only on our economy but also in being able to support the dreams of your neighbors and friends,” Hendrickson said. “We were so incredibly blown away by the support we all received over the holidays by how many people were supporting shopping small and buying their holiday gifts and gift cards here.”

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the Made in Carmel Market can contact Bask on Main at contact@baskonmain.net or call 317-575-2275.