Snapshot: Cherry Tree student wins essay contest

Cherry Tree Elementary fourth-grade student Levi Meyer won the National County Government Week essay contest for the Association of Indiana Counties’ East Central District. AIC recently presented Meyer with $100 during the AIC Northeast District meeting in Shelby County. The contest theme was “Celebrate your County’s History.” Judges considered how well students focused on a person, event or thing related to county history. (Photo courtesy of AIC)


