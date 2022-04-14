Murder charge set to be dropped in poisoned oatmeal case in exchange for testimony against mother, then-boyfriend

A woman facing charges related to the January 2021 poisoning and strangulation death of a Carmel man has signed a plea agreement that drops a murder charge in exchange for testimony against her mother and then-boyfriend.

Logan Marie Runyon, 23, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for her alleged role in the death of Francis Kelley, who is believed to have eaten oatmeal laced with fentanyl before being strangled with his favorite necktie. Runyon’s mother and Kelley’s ex-girlfriend, Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, is facing a murder charge and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and Runyon’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Walker, 30, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the plea deal, which is set to go before a judge at an April 21 sentencing hearing, Runyon has agreed to 26 years in prison with another six years suspended. The sentence is contingent on her testifying against Littlefield and Walker.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Walker told Carmel police that Runyon and Littlefield told him they drugged Kelley’s oatmeal with fentanyl. When they later found him unresponsive, Walker said Littlefield used Kelley’s favorite tie to strangle him and that she pounded his head against the floor.

An autopsy revealed that Kelley died of asphyxia due to manual strangulation/neck compression. He had blunt force trauma to the head and injuries on his hand, elbow and knees. Toxicology results revealed high levels of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in his system.

Littlefield’s trial is set for Aug. 15. Walker’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 12.