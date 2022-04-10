Zionsville Community High School junior commits to Penn State

Zionsville Community High School junior guard Logan Imes figured he had plenty of good scholarship options.

“There wasn’t a bad school that offered me,” Imes said. “I liked all the schools. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest were cool. I like Butler. It just felt like Penn State was the place I wanted to be. I’d say they were the frontrunner the whole time.”

Imes recently made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Nittany Lions in the 2023-24 season.

“My dream growing up was always to play in the Big Ten and now I have a chance to do that with a program that is up and coming,” said Imes, who averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Eagles last season.

The 6-foot-4 Imes said Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry and associate head coach Adam Fisher did a great job recruiting him.

“I’ve gotten close to those guys, and they’ve gotten close to my family,” Imes said. “We’ve created a relationship that I know if I go out there, I got people that care for me. They know what it takes to win, and I want to be a part of a winning program. I believe Coach Shrewsberry and the staff will completely turn around the program.”

Prior to taking the Penn State job before the 2021-22 season, Shrewsberry was the Purdue University associate head coach. Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden, who played for State College High School last season, has played on the same AAU team, Indiana Elite, with Imes since freshman year.

Braeden, a 6-2 guard who committed to play for Penn State in November 2021, has kept in contact with Imes as well.

“He was definitely a reason I chose Penn State. It’s not right next door, so I know I got friends out there who are there for me,” Imes said.

With his recruiting process behind him, Imes said he wants to concentrate on getting better each day.

“The goal for Zionsville is to win a state championship,” Imes said. “We got the talent and the personnel to do it.”