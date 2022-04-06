Westfield seeks proposals for Grand Junction Plaza Café 

The City of Westfield is seeking an operator for the Grand Junction Plaza Café to begin operations no later than May 27. The request for proposals was posted on the city’s website but did not specify a proposal due date.

The RFP states the operator will provide daily operations of the café building and offer a unique menu of refreshments during business hours, which are proposed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Operators also are expected to maintain cleanliness of the common area of the café building and the outdoor seating area within Grand Junction Plaza. The operator is expected to provide all needed supplies and equipment and assist Grand Junction staff during ice skating operations in the winter season and meet operational goals and maintain the items in safe, functioning condition.

“The City’s goal is to provide the highest level of customer service to all citizen’s and visitors to the City’s Grand Junction Plaza,” the RFP stated. “The City understands the uniqueness of this site and the opportunity it offers the community. Given such the City strives to partner with an operator that will provide a unique, one of a kind experience, that fits with the Plaza and compliments the downtown restaurants.”

Operators are not permitted to perform exterior modifications to the café building. The café building is constructed with materials such as limestone and glass.

The Westfield City Council is scheduled to discuss the RFP at its 7 p.m. April 11 meeting at City Hall, 130 Penn St. For more, visit westfield.in.gov.