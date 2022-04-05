Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School softball sees success after overcoming vision issues

Fishers High School senior softball player Hannah Abbott’s vision issues started in January 2021.

“I had a headache and blind spots in my eyes,” she said. “It affected my everyday life. I couldn’t drive, read or play softball. Not long after, I lost my passion for softball. I would have to sit out of practices some days because I couldn’t see enough to play safely.”

Eventually, Abbott said she realized that she didn’t have to play to have fun.

“I started to focus on my teammates and support them. I became the cheerleader in the dugout,” she said. “If I couldn’t play, I still wanted to be a part of the team. Once I thought about softball like this, slowly my passion for softball was there again. I would be lying to say that it wasn’t hard to stay positive. But my friends on the team were great and supported me the entire way.”

She has since been diagnosed with acute macular neuroretinopathy, which basically means that she has blind spots in her vision all the time.

“It’s like when you look up at the sun for too long,” she said. “I was able to make some improvements being on medicine and seeing a different eye specialist. But I live with it every day and have been able to push through it.”

In the first two games this season, Abbott hit .750 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

“I think I have improved most on seeing the ball, making contact with my bat and just becoming more confident in the box,” Abbott said. “Last season, I wasn’t able to see or track the ball because of my vision problems. The offensive part of the game I wasn’t confident on anymore. I’ve been working hard this year to build up the confidence and help my team out.”

Fishers coach Daren James said Abbott was mainly used in a pinch-running role and played second base last season. She had only 11 at-bats with no hits or RBIs.

“Quite a turnaround this year,” James said. “Hannah has been a great leader this year. She has been working hard on her hitting and it is paying off early this year.”

Abbott has moved from second base to first base.

“Honestly, I was taken by surprise when they put me at first, but so, far so good,” Abbott said.

James agreed it’s been a smooth transition.

“Her move to first has been very natural,” James said. “Hannah is a very good athlete. She has a good arm and good foot speed. She has really increased her strength in the weight room and she understands the game.”

Abbott’s oldest sister, Diane, played softball for four years for FHS.

“I watched her play when I was younger and that made me want to play,” said Abbott, who plans to attend Purdue University and eventually wants to go into nursing.

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite TV show: “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”

Favorite subject in school? Math

Favorite movie: “The Blindside”