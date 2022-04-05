City of Carmel launches inaugural Big Tree Contest

The City of Carmel is celebrating Arbor Day by attempting to identify the largest trees of several varieties in the city.

Residents can submit entries in the inaugural Big Tree Contest through April 30. Categories are cottonwood, elm, hackberry, honeynlocust, maple, oak, sweetgum, sycamore, tulip and walnut/hickory.

Winners in each category will receive a $50 VISA gift card, with the overall winner receiving a custom basket of artisan wood gifts. The city’s Urban Forestry Committee will select the winners, who will be featured at a booth at the May 7 Carmel Farmers Market. Tree seedlings and information on how to care for trees will be given away at the booth.

Trees must be on private property within Carmel’s city limits. Measurements should be taken 4 to 6 inches from the ground. Minimum circumference accepted is 75 inches.

Entries must include the contestant’s name, property owner’s name (if different), tree location, tree species and circumference. Email submissions to bigtree@carmel.in.gov. Learn more at carmelurbanforestry.com.