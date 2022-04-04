Night & Day diversions – April 5, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘EXODUS’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present “EXODUS” at 7 p.m. April 7-9 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org

Las Cafeteras

Las Cafeteras will perform at 8 p.m. April 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman’s concert is set for 8 p.m. April 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Flaming Idiots’

Main Street Productions presents “Flaming Idiots” through April 10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Thunder and Silence’

Indiana Wind Symphony presents its “Thunder and Silence” concert at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit centerpresents.org.