School of Rock in Carmel to relocate to 116th St.

School of Rock in Carmel is on the move.

The school will relocate in September from the Monon Square Shopping Center on Range Line Road to 890 E. 116th St., which is on the northwest corner of the intersection with Guilford Road.

“The biggest and best thing about the new space is better visibility and bigger space for growth,” owner Steve McFarland said. “It is about 10 percent larger than our current space. We will have more rehearsal space and more lesson rooms to accommodate our growth.”

McFarland said the lease in the present space is month to month. The City of Carmel purchased the Monon Square Shopping Center in 2018 and plans to demolish it to make way for a mixed-use development.

“The city has been great with us,” McFarland said. “Because they are still planning and implementing their project, they have been very accommodating to work with us on the move.”

School of Rock in Carmel celebrated its 10-year anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day. McFarland said the House Band students are traveling to Rock in Rio Lisboa in Portugal in June. The student numbers are approaching 200.

McFarland also owns School of Rock locations in Fishers and Zionsville. He said he recently acquired a school in Shorewood, Wis., and is opening two schools in the Charleston, S.C. area. One will open by the end of the summer and the other will open by the end of summer in 2023.