Fishers council unanimously approves social worker position

The Fishers Health Dept. could soon add a social worker to its team.

At the March 21 Fishers City Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved a request to amend the 2022 salary ordinance to create a social worker position under the health department. The position is fully grant funded and has no impact on the city’s payroll budget.

“My concern is if we approve this based on a grant and all of a sudden, whoops, next year there is no grant, are we firing somebody?” council president Todd Zimmerman said.

Mayor Scott Fadness said employment for the position is contingent on the grant. Human Resources Director Ethan Lee described the position as someone who would triage patients needing mental health services and coordinate care with other agencies, such as the Fishers Fire Dept. or the Fishers Police Dept.

“Imagine a scenario where they go on a 911 call and someone is suicidal,” Fadness said. “Police and fire are well equipped to deal with the emergency situation, but when they leave, the social worker will follow up, get them the help they need. It’s really all that case follow-up that prevents us from having to go back there, lights and sirens, for the same issues.”

