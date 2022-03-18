2 Republicans seek to replace term-limited Hamilton County coroner

Two Republican candidates are vying to become Hamilton County’s next coroner and will face off in the May 3 primary election. Coroner John Chalfin is stepping down from the office because of term limits. A Democratic candidate has not filed to run.
Name: “Dr. Ned” Ned P. Masbaum, M.D.
Education: Graduate of the I.U. School of Medicine
Occupation: Forensic psychiatrist
City: Carmel
Previous political experience: None
Why do you want to run for office?
A recent death occurred in my family which I investigated and believe was a crime caused by one or more persons but not determined as such officially. With my experience and training I can offer a more comprehensive medical/psychiatric determination when a crime may have occurred.
What are your qualifications for this office?
Physician and forensic psychiatrist
What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?
Experience and training.
How long have you lived in your district? Years
What other organizations are you involved with? National Rifle Association, Pro-Life
Website: FornPsych.com
Name: Jeff Jellison
Age: 60
Education: Noblesville High School, Ball State University, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
Occupation: Chief deputy coroner, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office
City: Westfield
Immediate family: Wife, Monique; son, Zack; daughter, Shelby; stepson, Ray McQueary; stepdaughter, Irene Heath.
Previous political experience: None
Why do you want to run for office?
Serve the residents of Hamilton County
What are your qualifications for this office?
Certified Medical-Legal death investigator, chief deputy at Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, former law enforcement officer, graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy with death investigation training from Northwestern University, Indiana University and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?
Employee mental health, technology and keeping pace with the growing population of Hamilton County
What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?
Being a certified medical-legal death investigator, current chief deputy at the coroner’s office, experience and training as a former police officer.
How long have you lived in your district?
60 years.
What other organizations are you involved with?
Indiana State Coroner’s Association.
Something most people don’t know about you?
My love for the outdoors
Something you want people to know about you?
My faith guides me daily to serve the residents of Hamilton County.
Best way for voters to reach you?
Call me at 317-408-5548