2 Republicans seek to replace term-limited Hamilton County coroner

Two Republican candidates are vying to become Hamilton County’s next coroner and will face off in the May 3 primary election. Coroner John Chalfin is stepping down from the office because of term limits. A Democratic candidate has not filed to run.

Name: “Dr. Ned” Ned P. Masbaum, M.D.

Education: Graduate of the I.U. School of Medicine

Occupation: Forensic psychiatrist

City: Carmel

Previous political experience: None

Why do you want to run for office?

A recent death occurred in my family which I investigated and believe was a crime caused by one or more persons but not determined as such officially. With my experience and training I can offer a more comprehensive medical/psychiatric determination when a crime may have occurred.

What are your qualifications for this office?

Physician and forensic psychiatrist

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

Experience and training.

How long have you lived in your district? Years

What other organizations are you involved with? National Rifle Association, Pro-Life

Website: FornPsych.com

Name: Jeff Jellison

Age: 60

Education: Noblesville High School, Ball State University, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Occupation: Chief deputy coroner, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

City: Westfield

Immediate family: Wife, Monique; son, Zack; daughter, Shelby; stepson, Ray McQueary; stepdaughter, Irene Heath.

Previous political experience: None

Why do you want to run for office?

Serve the residents of Hamilton County

What are your qualifications for this office?

Certified Medical-Legal death investigator, chief deputy at Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, former law enforcement officer, graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy with death investigation training from Northwestern University, Indiana University and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Employee mental health, technology and keeping pace with the growing population of Hamilton County

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

Being a certified medical-legal death investigator, current chief deputy at the coroner’s office, experience and training as a former police officer.

How long have you lived in your district?

60 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

Indiana State Coroner’s Association.

Something most people don’t know about you?

My love for the outdoors

Something you want people to know about you?

My faith guides me daily to serve the residents of Hamilton County.

Best way for voters to reach you?

Call me at 317-408-5548