2 new restaurants, vet expansion planned in Carmel 

The Carmel Plan Commission met March 15 to take a final vote on proposed updates to the city’s comprehensive plan and review plans for two new restaurants and an expansion of a veterinarian facility.

What happened: The commission voted to give a positive recommendation to updates to the city’s comprehensive plan.

What it means: The plan commission has spent the last several months reviewing and discussing proposed updates to the comprehensive plan, which provides guidelines for development and redevelopment throughout the city. It is refreshed approximately every decade.

What’s next: The city council will have the final vote on updates to the comprehensive plan.

What happened: The commission approved plans for The Steadman apartments at The Bridges.

What it means: The project includes 260 luxury units in five buildings on the northeast corner of Springmill Road and 111th Street on 12.5 acres. The site plan includes a three-story building facing Springmill Road with a clubhouse in the middle and three five-story buildings on the interior of the site. The Steadman is within the Bridges PUD, which permits up to 300 multi-family units on the site.

What happened: The commission sent a proposal to build a Culver’s restaurant to its commercial committee for further review.

What it means: Culver’s is planning a new restaurant on 1.3 acres at 431 E. Carmel Dr. to replace a car wash that has been closed for years.

What’s next: The commercial committee will send the matter back to the full plan commission for a final vote.

What happened: The commission sent a proposal to build a three-restaurant concept in one building to its commercial committee for further review.

What it means: The new building on 1.15 acres of vacant land at 10920 N. Michigan Road is proposed to house an Oberweis Ice Cream & Dairy Store, That Burger Joint and Woodgrain Pizzeria, which are all owned by the same parent company.

What’s next: The commercial committee will send the matter back to the full plan commission for a final vote.

What happened: The plan commission approved plans to expand the MedVet Carmel animal hospital.

What it means: The emergency animal hospital on 4.5 acres at 9650 Mayflower Park Dr. will add 15,000 square feet to allow it to offer additional services and serve more clients.

What happened: The commission welcomed Dubbie Buckler as its newest member.

What it means: Buckler replaces Nick Kestner, who has been appointed to the Carmel Historic Preservation Commission. She was previously appointed executive director of the Carmel Music and Film Festival, an event scheduled to launch in 2021 but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buckler is also the former treasurer of Marion County and has served on Carmel’s Downtown City Center Development Corp. board.