Center for Performing Arts drops masks, vaccination requirements for most shows

In light of improving public health conditions and changes in federal and state guidelines on COVID-19, the Center for the Performing Arts and its resident companies announced March 15 that they will no longer require masking and proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend events on the campus.

The new policy applies immediately to all events at the Palladium, the Tarkington and the Studio Theater, except when artists or presenters require stronger measures. Ticket holders will be notified when stricter standards are in place.

By prior contractual agreement, the following events will still require masking and proof of COVID vaccination, or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance, for all patrons and participants regardless of age. Other upcoming events may be added to this list:

Group Vocal Coaching, March 16 through April 6: Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the first class session and are required to wear masks, except when singing. For Croce Plays Croce, March 19 and An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, April 9, patrons of all ages are required to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performances.

Factors behind the policy change include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent relaxation of masking recommendations and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to end the statewide public health emergency. The Center will continue with cashless concessions and the enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures instituted in response to the pandemic, and management will continue to monitor new developments in case risk factors increase and necessitate a return to tighter standards. Current policies and protocols are posted at thecenterpresents.org/health.

For questions, please contact the Patron Services staff at 1-317-843-3800 or Tickets@TheCenterPresents.org.