Re: March 8, 2022 Crossword

To our readers:
There was a word used in the March 8 crossword puzzle that was offensive to some. We contacted the creator and received the explanation that follows.
“No offense intended. I do see online that the term now is considered outdated and in some cases offensive. It should not have been used. The word remains in the most-used computer word database for puzzle creators, but I will remove it. It was my mistake, and I am sorry.”
Brian Kelly, president
Steve Greenberg, executive vice president
