Recognizing excellence: Zionsville well-represented at Boone County Chamber of Commerce awards

A Zionsville business and business owner each took home one of the three Boone County Chamber awards at its annual award banquet on Feb. 17 at the Sixpence in Whitestown.

Storen Financial was awarded Business of the Year, and Dr. Nicolas Garn of Zionsville Eyecare won the Empowering Leader of the Year award. Both businesses are in the same building at 1120 W Oak St., in Suites 200 and 100, respectively.

The third Boone County Chamber award for Nonprofit of the Year was given to Friends of Boone County Trails, a group of Boone County residents who promote and strategize for the development of trailways in the community.

“The event theme, ‘A Night of the Stars’, truly was perfect in celebrating businesses and individual’s successes during 2021, a year in which we all continued to navigate doing business and life in an ever-changing climate,” Boone County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbi Schultz said. “We witnessed amazing examples of businesses and individual’s dedication to keep looking up, develop a vision and put actions in place, to guide their organization and teams forward and brighten the Boone County community.”

Sponsored by Witham Health Services, the Boone County Chamber presented three chamber awards and five community awards during the event to recognize the 2021 achievements of Boone County Chamber and community members.

Business of the Year

After winning the Boone County Chamber Impact Award for February 2021, Storen Financial was automatically entered as one of 12 businesses for the Business of the Year award.

Debbi Kuller, business service director for Storen Financial, said the team at Storen Financial were keeping their fingers crossed leading up to the banquet but weren’t sure about its chances for winning.

“There were a lot of amazing businesses that were up for this award, so it’s quite an honor, honestly,” Kuller said.

Kuller credits the entire staff at Storen Financial for the achievement.

“We are an amazing team, and we have a wonderful work culture,” Kuller said. “The owners take great care of their employees, and the employees take great care of the owners in return by working hard for the company.”

Empowering Leader of the Year

Dr. Nicholas Garn of Zionsville Eyecare was presented the Empowering Leader of the Year award. Zionsville Eyecare was also nominated for the Business of the Year award.

Although he’s not sure who nominated him or why, Garn said that he was humbled by the recognition.

“Honestly, it’s an honor,” Garn said. “It was kind of out of left field. Looking around that room that night and then getting up on stage to accept the award and seeing all of these great local leaders in the same room as me was extremely humbling and very much so a surprise.”

Schultz said several individuals nominated Garn and shared why they thought he deserved the award. One of the individuals who nominated Garn sent the following message to Schultz:

“Dr. Garn goes above and beyond for his patients, staff and community. Dr. Garn leads his staff with generosity, kindness, and compassion. He is passionate about eyecare but more compelled by how we see ourselves and the world around us. His view of life and how we live it goes beyond his office.”

Kuller echoed the sentiment.

“He’s such a great person. It’s very well deserved for him to win that award,” Kuller said.