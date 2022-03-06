Letter: Disappointed in printing of propaganda

Editor,

I was very disappointed to open (the Feb. 22 edition of) Current in Carmel and find a two-page spread of propaganda. By choosing to run an ad for Unify Carmel, you are helping to propagate these dangerous attacks on the Carmel school system.

This Unify Carmel group does not want to bring the citizens of Carmel together. Instead, it seeks to divide us using these fear tactics. Carmel parents do not want their children to have some watered-down education that attempts to shield them from the truth of history. I guess Current will let you say anything if you have enough money for the ad space.

Maureen Collins, Carmel