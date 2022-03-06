Headline: Janus breakfast fundraiser returns March 23

By Chris Bavender

The 14th annual Janus Create, Connect and Commit Fundraising Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. March 23 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event provides an opportunity for the public to learn more about the mission of the Noblesville-based organization, which provides career opportunities for people with disabilities.

“We want to create a connection with people to share our very important work,” said Jerry Jamison, Janus’ development and communications director. “Then (we want them) to commit to a relationship with Janus by partnering with us and our mission to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate and contribute within the community.”

This fundraising goal is $100,000.

“We use the money to help run all the different programs here to fill in the gaps from other funding sources,” Jamison said. “It provides the opportunity to be able to expand what we do and who we serve.”

For the first time in two years, the event will be in person. It was held virtually in 2020.

“Then in 2021 we had to cancel the event a few days before due to COVID and did not have the ability to do a virtual event,” Jamison said. “This will be my first in-person event since I took over as development and communications director two years ago.”

The program will present information on how Janus navigated the shutdown of 2020 and 2021 and how it kept participants engaged through daily Zoom classes. Attendees will also learn more about Janus’ new satellite location in Fishers at SouthPointe Village Apartments.

“There we focus on being in the community, volunteering and employment, all while building relationships with a peer group to help broaden their community. Each year, Philip Paluso from Medium Cool Pictures makes a wonderful video of the impact of Janus on one family’s life,” Jamison said. “It is always a very powerful video that shows the true impact Janus has.

“We will also have our Janus choir singing their hearts out. This year, they are singing ‘Thank You for Being a Friend.’”

Jamison said the program will last an hour.

“We are very aware of everyone’s time and want to be very punctual,” he said. “After the program, our guests are also able to purchase our iconic gourd birdhouses and artwork created by Janus participants.”

Purdue University and George Kristo are Platinum Sponsors, but Janus is still looking for additional corporate sponsors and table hosts.

“We are always looking for companies or individuals that would like to partner with us and become a sponsor,” Jamison said. “We have a lot of great companies and individuals that are supporters.”

For more on becoming a sponsor, contact Jamison at jjamison@janus-inc.org or call 317-773-8781×100. To attend the breakfast, RSVP by March 7 to Julie Dereka at jdereka@janus-inc.org.