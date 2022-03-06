Carmel in brief — March 8, 2022

Correction – In the March 1 edition of Current in Carmel, an article about Enfield’s grocery store stated an incorrect address for the shop. Enfield’s is at 12701 Meeting House Rd.

The Cat to support Ukrainian children – All March income at The Cat from rental fees and concessions will be donated to support the children of Ukraine. Donations may also be made online at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRKC2K6GAB9GE.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Spring sustainability workshop – The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a spring sustainability workshop focusing on invasive species from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St. in Noblesville. The workshop costs $10. Register at hamiltonswcd.org and learn more about invasive species at hcinvasives.org.

The Great Bourbon Raffle – Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and CHAMP Camp are presenting The Great Bourbon Raffle, which offers an opportunity to own six rare bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. Tickets cost $100. Learn more at oki.wish.org/pappy.

Flower sale fundraiser – Carmel Elementary will hold its flower sale through March 21. The annual sale has been raising funds for Carmel Elementary for nearly 50 years. The sale supports the Carmel Elementary PTO and its efforts to support the students and staff at the school.The sale will include flowers and plants, from potted annuals to hanging baskets. Learn more and place orders at carmelflowersale.com.

Civil War Roundtable – Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable will meet March 9 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square, to hear from Ray Boomhower, senior editor of the Indiana Historical Society Press and biographer of U.S. President Benjamin Harrison. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn about solar energy – Solarize East Central Indiana will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 9 on Zoom to present information about installing solar energy systems, which must be installed by the end of the year to qualify for a 26 percent federal tax credit. Register at facebook.com/SolarizeECI.

Lenten fish dinners – Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd., will offer lenten fish dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 11 and 18. Fried fish, baked fish or pizza will be available on a drive-thru only basis. Fish dinner price is $12 for adults and children 13 and up, $7.50 for children 6-12, and children 5 and younger eat free. Credit cards are accepted.

Design center workshop – The Indiana Design Center, 200 S. Range Line Rd., will host Spring Market Report: What’s Trending in Design, at 10:30 a.m. April 19. Wendy Langston and the Everything Home team will discuss the latest home design and furniture trends. To register, call 317-569-5975 or email concierge@indianadesigncenter.com. Those who attend are asked to bring a pantry item donation, preferably pasta or spices, for Second Helpings.

Orchard Project Scholarship – Old Town Design Group has established the Orchard Project Scholarship to provide tuition assistance to a Hamilton, Boone or Johnson County student preparing for a career in the construction industry. Applications are being accepted now through March 18. For more information or to request the scholarship application, email casey@oldtowncompanies.com.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

United Way looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Biophilic design workshop – The Indiana Design Center, 200 S. Range Line Rd., will host Biophilic Design 101: How to Energize Your Space with Nature at 10:30 a.m. March 15. Stephanie Miller, owner of Great GrowIN’s, will explain how to use biophilic design to invigorate indoor spaces. To register, call 317-569-5975 or email concierge@indianadesigncenter.com. Those who attend are asked to bring a pantry item donation, preferably pasta or spices, for Second Helpings.

Attorney honored – Managing Attorney Lisa Dillman of Applegate & Dillman Elder Law has been selected to the 2022 Indiana Super Lawyers list. This is the first time Dillman has received the designation. She was selected as a Top-Rated Elder Lawyer and Top-Rated General Litigation Attorney. Each year, only 5 percent of lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Applegate & Dillman Elder Law has offices in Indianapolis, Zionsville and Carmel.

TCC named a top place to work – TCC has been named a top place to work nationally for the second consecutive year. Energage honored TCC with the Top Workplaces USA award for its employee-first approach and culture of service. TCC’s commitment to company culture began in 2013 when CEO Scott Moorehead created an internal culture centered around giving back to the local communities TCC served. Through its 2021 community events, TCC purchased holiday gifts for 25 veteran families, donated more than 140,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, donated $50,000 to in person children’s summer camps and provided teacher appreciation kits to more than 500 schools nationwide.

Busey Bank honored – Busey Bank has been named among America’s Best Banks for 2022, a first-ever recognition by Forbes. Forbes has worked with S&P Global Market Intelligence since 2008 on its America’s Best Banks’ ranking, factoring in financial data on the growth, quality and profitability of the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets.

Seven Corners promotions, hires – Carmel-based travel insurance and specialty benefit management company Seven Corners has promoted Greg Jung to executive vice president and chief growth officer and Paige Slaughter to director of product management, and James Capozzi has been selected to lead the newly formed Government Solutions division. New hires are Jamee Gifford, manager of digital sales and growth strategies; Becky Hart, communications specialist; and Joanna Woerner, digital marketing manager.

30e Scientific honored – Carmel-based 3Oe Scientific, a sci-tech company advancing the science and benefits of ozonated water, has been announced as a winning company in the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards. This recognizes 3Oe Scientific as one of the best tech companies to work for in emerging tech communities beyond Silicon Valley. The award winning companies were selected based on data collected from the companies for their company profile on Powderkeg, supplemented with publicly available third-party data. Companies are able to add data to their Powderkeg profile including company size, perks and benefits, funding, industry, and employee testimonials.

Fanning Howey appointments – Fanning Howey has appointed Tim Lehman as chief executive officer and Andy Miller, a Carmel resident, as chief operations officer. The appointments will become effective on June 30. CEO Bill Payne will remain in his role as chairman of the board and as a project executive for the firm’s Indianapolis office. COO Bruce Runyon will remain on the board and will continue to serve as a project executive for the firm’s Dublin, Ohio, office.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the 2022 Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1 at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The event will be held in partnership with Indy Eleven, Indiana’s professional soccer team. Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is open at alz.org/Indiana/walk.