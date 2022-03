From left, Carmel City Council member Jeff Worrell and Mayor Jim Brainard unveil “Waiting to Cross,” the latest sculpture added to the city’s collection of artwork by J. Seward Johnson. The $70,000 sculpture, which made its debut in Carmel Feb. 28, is south of Main Street along the Monon Greenway and serves as a functioning stop sign. (Photo by Zach Swaim)