Ponsler wins state title in 500 freestyle 

Fishers senior Kyle Ponsler found it to be a fitting cap to his high school swimming career.

“Getting a state title was probably the best way I could think of going out, especially after getting second the year prior,” Ponsler said. “While I wish I would’ve gone faster on the scoreboard, winning negated the time.”

Ponsler won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 4:23.30 at the Feb. 26 IHSAA boys state swimming finals at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. He helped Fishers finish third in the team standings with 208 points. Carmel won its eighth consecutive title with 381 points, followed by Zionsville with 247.

“The key to the 500 (freestyle) win was to not drive the legs too early,” Ponsler said. “I felt confident in my race plan to swim the first half of the race pretty smooth, and while I think I could’ve gone for it a little earlier, I was happy to get the win.”

Ponsler finished second in 200 freestyle in 1:36.97. He broke the previous Fishers school record (1:37.88) in the Feb. 25 preliminaries.

“Getting up and racing guys like Mitchell Schott and Aaron Shackell was super fun and exciting, and I hope I get to race them again in the future,” he said.

Ponsler got personal bests in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

“I led off both relays in persona- best times as well,” he said.

Ponsler was on the third-place 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay.

Fishers seniors William Jansen and Sebastian Otero placed second and third in 1-meter diving.

Tigers junior Connor Carlile was fifth in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.

Noblesville High School’s relay team of Jeremiah Ledwith, Aidan Biddle, Cavan Carmeron and Wyatt Wade finished second in the Feb. 19 sectional in the 200 medley relay with a school-record time of 1:36.64. The Millers just missed the consolation finals in the state finals, finishing 19th.

Biddle placed seventh in the 100 backstroke and 16th in the 200 IM at the state finals.