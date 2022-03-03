Noblesville police serves search warrants at spas, residences 

Noblesville Police Dept. officers and other agencies conducted simultaneous search warrants at eight locations throughout Hamilton and Marion counties in the wake of reports of alleged criminal activity. A press release from the NPD stated, “The search warrants are products of ongoing criminal investigations and as a result, there are no other details available for release at this time.”

NPD didn’t specify what the agencies were searching for.

The search locations were four businesses and four residential addresses. The locations were Lucky Foot Spa, 17867 Cumberland Rd., Noblesville; Longevity Body & Foot Spa, 175 Sheridan Rd., Noblesville; Classic Spa, 1128 South St., Noblesville; Comfort Spa, 14093 Mundy Dr., Fishers and unspecified residences in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Indianapolis.

Agencies involved in the searches were NPD, Dept. of Homeland Security, Indiana Dept. of Revenue, Indiana State Police, Fishers Police Dept., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Westfield Police Dept., Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Prevail and Noblesville Planning Dept. for code enforcement.

The press release stated that in the past 15 months, NPD and the other agencies have conducted multiple criminal investigations involving a number of local businesses. The investigations began in December 2020 afterNPD received several complaints from citizens of alleged criminal activity occurring at the businesses.

No arrests were made during the searches. Citizens are encouraged to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 317-776-6371 if they have any information they believe to be related to these locations.