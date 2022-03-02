Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Zionsville

An arrest has been made following an hours-long standoff between police and 29-year-old Nicholas Schuhler, who earlier today pointed a firearm at an individual in Zionsville and fled into a family member’s house when police arrived.

Just before 5 a.m. on March 2, police received a call regarding a man walking in the area of Lakeview Dr. and Karen Dr. wielding a firearm.

According to the caller, the suspect pointed the firearm at them prior to police arrival.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect fled into a family member’s home and did not come out for hours.

Officers from the Zionsville Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the Zionsville residences and evacuated nearby homes.

Attempts were made to negotiate with Schuhler, but the suspect was didn’t respond. According to Deputy Wesley Garst the BCSO’s encounter with Schuhler was not its first, as it has received multiple calls regarding his mental health issues.

Police first threw a cellphone into the residence in an attempt to negotiate with Schuhler through the Crisis Negotiation Unit. Officers then entered the residence using an unmanned robot to pinpoint Schuhler’s location. After clearing all locations except for the garage, where officers believed he was hiding, police launched “gas projectiles” into the residence in hopes to make Schuhler exit.

Moments after the gas projectiles entered the residence, Schuhler exited with a firearm in hand and quickly retreated back into the home and still refused to come out or negotiate with police.

Schuhler was eventually apprehended without injury to himself, police or anyone in the area.

The location is still an active crime scene and still under investigation.