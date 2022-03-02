Carmel police identify husband as person of interest wife’s disappearance

Police in Carmel and Johns Creek, Ga., have identified the husband of a missing woman as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Xavier Breland Jr., 37, has not been charged in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Breland, 31, but police revealed March 2 that he is a person of interest in the case. Xavier Breland has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County in Georgia and is in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition.

Ciera Breland, whose maiden name is Locklair, was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near Ditch Road and 146th Street. She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair, last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the missing persons case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.