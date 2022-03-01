Snapshot: Lawrence, Indianapolis break ground on Purple Line

On Feb. 25, the City of Lawrence, IndyGo officials and Indianapolis officials broke ground on the IndyGo Purple Line project. The Purple Line will extend 15.2 miles of public transportation between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence. The project also includes critical upgrades to infrastructure in communities along the east 38th Street and Post Road corridors. Upgrades include new and improved sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, multi-use pathways and storm sewer separation. For more, visit indygo.net/purple-line/.