Shamrock Drop returns March 17

A popular St. Patrick’s Day-themed event will return to Westfield.

The Shamrock Drop is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Westfield High School. Residents can purchase paper shamrocks for $5 each. Each shamrock purchased serves as a chance to win a prize basket filled with donated items provided by Westfield businesses. The event doubles as a fundraiser for Westfield Washington Parent University.

Shamrocks will have the name of the purchaser and will be stuffed into an individual balloon. During the event, all balloons will be dropped from the Westfield High School student union area. Shamrocks must land in one of the prize baskets for the person to win.

Funds will be donated to Westfield Washington Parent University to provide additional educational opportunities for students and teachers.

“The key initiative of WWS Parent University is to support our students and families. Funds earned for this event will allow us to meet the needs of students and families across the district,” stated Ashley Knott, coordinator of family and community engagement for Westfield Washington Schools. “The past year created many hardships for many families. Thankfully, we have resources and tools in place to assist when needed. WWS Parent University also works to connect our district with engagement opportunities to support their well-being and academic success.”

Shamrock Drop’s presenting sponsor, Indiana Members Credit Union, will have a “cash cube” on-site with various prizes from local businesses. Westfield Welcome will also feature a “Lucky Duck Pluck” activity.

“Last year, we were able to donate $1,500 to Parent University, and this year we are hoping to double that,” Westfield Welcome Director Kayla Arnold stated. “This is a great event for the entire family to enjoy.”

Ticket are on sale until noon March 16. For more or to purchase a ticket, visit westfieldwelcome.com/shamrock-drop.