Retired principal starts Caring Transitions of Noblesville

When John Beeker was moving his parents two years ago, he saw firsthand how stressful and time consuming that process can be.

Beeker, who retired after 19 years as principal of Lafayette’s McCutcheon High School principal after the 2020-21 school year, created Caring Transitions of Noblesville in February.

The business offers relocation services for seniors who are downsizing or moving into retirement homes or assisted living.

“I tell people I’m moving to 80-year-olds and getting away from 18-year-olds,” Beeker said. “Hopefully, it’s a nice switch.”

Beeker, 61, and his brother moved his parents, who spent 60 years in the same house in Plymouth, to an assisted-living facility two years ago in Lafayette.

Beeker said his business takes stress off of families.

“We get the house cleaned out and grandma and grandpa moved to wherever they are going,” Beeker said. “We let the Realtor sell the house.”

Beeker said the business helps people who are relocating to donate, dispose or sell of items they are not taking with them.

Caring Transitions is a franchise, and Beeker purchased the territory rights to Noblesville, Westfield, Cicero, Sheridan and Anderson.

“I was lucky they gave me the Noblesville and Westfield area, a very vibrant area,” Beeker said.

Beeker is living with his brother, Bill, in Westfield as he looks for a new home.

Beeker did research to find the franchise.

“I have a couple of buddies in the health care side who said there is really a need for this,” he said. “I knew when I retired, I wanted to do something. I didn’t want to sell necessarily a product. I wanted to keep doing what I was doing. I went from helping kids and families to families and older people. I feel the older people need some help with this process.”

Beeker said family members often don’t live nearby and aren’t able to easily help.

“My skill set is communicating with the family and make sure they trust me because they are letting me into their house,” Beeker said. “I know from my mom and dad, it’s stressful to go from 60 years in one place to a new home.”

For more, visit caringtransitions.com/locations/noblesville.

