Snapshot: Indiana House recognizes Tony Cook for his service

State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero), center, tries to control his emotions on the Indiana House floor as fellow House members honor him with a resolution Feb. 17 at the Indiana Statehouse. After serving House District 32 for eight years, Cook is retiring. District 32 includes Tipton County and portions of Hamilton, Howard, Grant, Madison and Delaware counties. Lawmakers recognized Cook for his dedication to serving others, his family and the state. Cook announced his retirement in September 21 and will not be seeking reelection after completing his term in office. (Photo courtesy of Indiana House Republicans)