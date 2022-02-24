Letter: Let’s encourage respect, responsibility

Editor,

The Feb. 22 edition of Carmel Current highlighted the work of the Keep Carmel Clay Schools Inclusive initiative in response to the vitriol spewed by a group called Unify Carmel, a name for their group that is a bit of a misnomer as it seems to do anything but “unify.”

When I saw the two-page advertisement paid for by Unify Carmel, I thought we all need to send a note of support to (Prairie Trace Elementary) Principal Kimberly Piper for her professionalism as she serves as an educational leader. We all should know about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and know the stories of countless Americans who fight for justice for all. Ms. Piper was not instructing her staff to teach a law course but rather to study our history so that we in this 21st century can unite for justice and fairness for every American and be a positive leader to the world.

Our young people need adults to be there to help them develop intellectually, emotionally, socially, artistically and physically. It is through education rooted in civil and intellectual conversations, quality literature and research that we expand our knowledge. Let’s not stifle our teachers’ ability to expand students’ thinking and knowledge. Let’s encourage students to be respectful and responsible rather than divisive and judgmental.

Shelley Carey, Carmel