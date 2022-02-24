Carmel Realtor featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode

Realtor Dan O’Brien is a longtime fan of “House Hunters.”

O’Brien, who works in the Trueblood Real Estate office in Carmel, is one of the four founding brokers of the company, whose first office was in Fishers.

“My clients and I had mutual friends that were on (‘House Hunters’) about a decade ago, and while we were looking for their house, we said that it would be fun to apply, so we went through the casting process and got on the show,” O’Brien said.

The Westfield resident enjoyed the experience but said some of the days were really long.

“It was great to work with the ‘House Hunters’ team and experience the magic of making TV, but at the end of each day of filming, I was exhausted,” he said.

The episode was filmed in September 2021 and aired Feb. 10.

“We did a few days of filming to make the 30-minute show, which I think is only 22 minutes of content,” he said. “The three (Indianapolis) houses featured on the show were in Garfield Park, Fountain Square and SoBro (South Broad Ripple).”

“House Hunters” debuted in 1999

“I’ve watched ‘House Hunters’ for years and always thought it would be awesome to be on the show, so it was a bit surreal to watch the episode when it aired on HGTV,” O’Brien said.