Man arrested in southern Indiana for murder of Carmel man

A suspect was arrested Feb. 21 in southern Indiana in connection with the alleged murder of a male family member in Carmel.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive in the Woodland Springs neighborhood at approximately 6 p.m. to respond to the incident, which also resulted in injuries to a female victim who was transported to the hospital.

Carmel police declined to release the names of the victims or suspect, as notifications were still to be made to other family members. They also declined to release information about the manner of death or circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest.

CPD Sgt. D.J. Schoeff said several law enforcement agencies throughout the state worked together to apprehend the suspect. He said police are expected to continue the investigation throughout the night and release additional details on Feb. 22.


