Goodrich runs for reelection

Indiana House District 29 Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) has announced plans to seek reelection. The district includes portions of Hamilton County. Goodrich was first elected in 2018.

“It has been an absolute honor to represent House District 29 Hoosiers in our state’s capital. In 2018, I promised to put people first, and that is exactly what I have done and will continue to do as your State Representative,” Goodrich stated.

Following his election in 2018, Goodrich was appointed to the House Education, House Employment, Labor and Pensions, and House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety committees. In 2020, he was added to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Goodrich has authored and sponsored legislation that adds more funding to public schools, secures more funding for school safety and continues to build the workforce by removing barriers for quality employment and doing business in the state.

Outside of his role at the Statehouse, Goodrich works with the High School Prep Academy and is a member of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development’s Region 5 Workforce Development Board. He is chairman of David’s Well in the USA, a faith-based nonprofit that establishes congregations in villages in Panama and other neighboring Central America and establishes freshwater systems, homes, medical clinics, schools, small production centers and sustainable agriculture.

Goodrich serves on the board of Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. Both of Goodrich’s sons are Eagle Scouts.

Goodrich lives in Noblesville with his wife of 28 years, Tricia, and their four children and grandchild. He and his wife are members of White River Christian Church.