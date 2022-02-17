Cardinal Room hosts Furball fundraiser for the HSforBC

The Humane Society for Boone County’s annual Furball fundraiser will be Feb. 26 in the Cardinal Room at the Golf Club of Indiana, 6905 S. 525 E. The fundraiser began in 2014.

There will be in-person event and a new virtual option. The theme is Mardi Gras.

“We are excited to be back in person and be able to offer a virtual option this year,” HSBC Executive Director Susan Austin said.

In-person events include silent and live auctions, wine and spirit pulls, guest speakers and food and desserts.

Virtual guests can bid on the silent auction items and will receive a Furball goodie bag.

Silent auction items include dog- and cat-themed baskets, trips inside the U.S., original artwork and jewelry, among other items.

“Events help us share with our community the great results we have had in the past year and share our hopes to help more cats and dogs in the coming year,” Austin said. “It is only through the generous donations of individuals, donors and sponsors that we are able to care for the abandoned, neglected, stray and abused animals of Boone County.

“Without these kind and generous friends, there would be no Humane Society for Boone County to help the animals.”

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and fundraising events begin at 7 p.m. The virtual viewing party begins via Zoom at 7 p.m.. The fundraising goal is $50,000.

Tickets are available as individuals, couples, and tables of eight and are available at HSforBCFurBall.givesmart.com. For more information, call 877-473-6722 or email hsforbc@gmail.com.