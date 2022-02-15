Column: A ‘refreshing’ kitchen remodel

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Remember when white-washed oak cabinets and Corian were popular? Well, that’s how long this kitchen has been working day and night to feed our homeowner’s family. Now that the kids have grown, it was time to think about updating things.

While the finish on the cabinets was outdated, the layout of the space worked well and the cabinets were still in good working order. However, there were a few other elements that needed more attention and/or replacement.

Instead of completely replacing the kitchen, we took the approach of giving it a “refresh.” The countertops and short backsplash were replaced with gorgeous new stone tops and a stunning herringbone tile backsplash. The island cooktop was replaced, and the wallpaper was removed. The cabinets were refinished with a bright, crisp new white paint. The walls were painted a pale blue to complement the finishes throughout the space. The decorative light fixtures above the island were updated. Finally, the original tile floor was replaced with more forgiving luxury vinyl flooring.

The sum of this series of relatively modest modifications added up to a wonderfully refreshed look that should serve this family for years to come.

