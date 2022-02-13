MDE aims to spread business expertise, Christian faith 

By Jillian Kurtz

As a tax lawyer who spent several years living in Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Siberia doing Christian ministry work, Mark Canada had just the right skill set to launch Marketplace & Development Enterprises, a faith-based service organization that helps members run successful businesses while sharing their faith around the globe.

Canada, a Carmel resident, developed the plan to launch MDE during his four years overseas with his wife, Charlene.

“It was during that period of time that we came to understand the value of business in a missional concept,” Canada said.

MDE launched in 2013 and has approximately a dozen business members, who operate around the world.

“The vision is to see thousands of Christians working in the marketplaces of unreached communities around the world sharing both the love and the message of Jesus Christ,” Canada said. “Our mission to see that vision fulfilled is to help those folks doing that to be better equipped, encouraged and enabled to both make money and make disciples.”

More than 80 MDE volunteers, ranging from lawyers to graphic designers to faith coaches, provide resources and advice to help MDE’s business members succeed and make connections. The experts provide business, missional and personal expertise.

MDE will host its inaugural convention next month to recruit new members and volunteers and inform more people about the organization. “The Gathering” will take place March 11 to 12 at Faith Church, 9125 N. College Ave., Indianapolis.

“I think we are going to use it as a volunteer recruiting tool,” Canada said. “We thought maybe we’d get about 30 people, but now it’s looking like we might have two or three times that. We are gearing up for roughly 100 people.”

Registration is open through Feb. 15. Register and learn more at buildmde.com.