Local closings due to inclement weather 

Below is a list of area closings due to inclement weather.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township will have an e-learning day Feb. 3.

Hamilton County government buildings have closed and will remain closed through Feb. 3. Essential services are operating, but are not open to the public. The lobby at the Sheriff’s Office will however remain open.

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 to assess road conditions and discuss county operations for Feb. 4. The meeting may be accessed by dialing 219-225-8177.

The Hamilton County Council meeting that had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 2 has also been postponed. It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16.