Local closings due to inclement weather 

Below is a list of area closings due to inclement weather.
CARMEL
- Carmel Clay Schools will have an e-learning day Feb. 3.
- The Carmel Plan Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee has been rescheduled from Feb. 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
- Carmel Dads’ Clubs practices are cancelled Feb. 2 and 3.
FISHERS
- Fishers Health Dept. is operating with regular hours Feb. 2 and is open until 4 p.m. It is closed Feb. 3.
- HSE Schools will have an e-learning day Feb. 3. All school-related activities, practices and events have been canceled
- Fishers Plat Committee has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9
- Fishers PUD committee has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 9
- Fishers Plan Commission has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9
GEIST
- Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township will have an e-learning day Feb. 3. There will be no preschool. The instructional plan for Friday will be communicated to families and staff on Thursday evening after evaluating weather conditions.
- Lawrence city offices closed at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 and will remain closed through Feb. 3.
HAMILTON COUNTY
- Hamilton County government buildings have closed and will remain closed through Feb. 3. Essential services are operating, but are not open to the public. The lobby at the Sheriff’s Office will however remain open.
- The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 to assess road conditions and discuss county operations for Feb. 4. The meeting may be accessed by dialing 219-225-8177.
- The Hamilton County Council meeting that had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 2 has also been postponed. It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
- The Hamilton County Health Dept. has closed its vaccination clinic at the 4-H Fairgrounds and its testing site at the Hamilton County Health Dept. both Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Operations will resume Feb. 7. Individuals with appointments will receive a call to reschedule.
NOBLESVILLE
-
Noblesville Schools will have an e-learning day Feb. 2 and 3.
WESTFIELD
-
The Westfield Washington Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.
ZIONSVILLE
- Zionsville Community Schools had an online learning day Feb. 2, due to the
incoming weather. No decision has yet been made regarding delays or closings on Feb. 3.
- The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library closed at 3 p.m. Feb. 2. No announcements have been made regarding if the library will remain closed Feb 3.
- Town Hall doors closed at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, and will remain closed through tomorrow. Services are available online or by contacting the MAC.