Noblesville resident prepares for Mrs. Indiana competition

Amy Julian-Resner never envisioned herself competing for the Mrs. Indiana title.

“I’m a nurse practitioner, and one of my patients was involved in it last year,” Julian-Resner said. “It’s funny. When she did it, I thought I’d never do that myself. Through COVID, it’s given me more time to reflect on things I want to do with my life. I’m in a transition phase. My kids are soon going to be in college. I’d spend most of my life being a wife and mother and professional woman.

“I think now there is an opportunity to do things for myself and figure out who I am in this time in my life. I want to gain more confidence, too.”

Julian-Resner applied and was accepted to serve as Mrs. Noblesville 2022 at the May 7 Mrs. Indiana Pageant in South Bend.

Julian-Resner owns Beauty & Grace Aesthetics, a medical spa that offers aesthetic treatments, dermal fillers and prescription-grade skin care. She launched her Noblesville business in 2019 after spending nine years working in the aesthetic industry.

“I pride myself in truly listening to my patients, getting to know them and helping them with all of their aesthetic needs so that they can feel confident from the inside out,” she said.

Julian-Resner said she was encouraged to participate in Mrs. Indiana by Chloe Anagnos, the social media coordinator for Julian-Resner’s business. Anagnos had been involved with Miss Indiana competitions when she was younger.

Julian-Resner, 45, said she wanted an experience outside of her comfort zone.

The 1994 Carmel High School graduate has been a Noblesville resident for more than 17 years.

“My daughter (Sophie) is a senior at Noblesville High School, and she’s seen me grow as a woman and build my own business over the last three years,” Julian-Resner said. “My husband (Brad Resner) at first kind of thought I was a little nutty (for wanting to participate in Mrs. Indiana).”

However, Julian-Resner said when her husband realized it was something she wanted to do, he supported it.

“It’s caused me to get in better shape and be more health conscious,” said Julian-Resner, who also has a son, Hayden, who is a freshman at NHS.

The contest has swimsuit and evening gown categories, each worth 25 percent of the competitor’s score. There is a closed-door interview with judges, which is worth 50 percent.

As a junior at Purdue University, Julian-Resner was selected as a 500 Festival Princess.

“It was a different type of pageant. We had evening gown and interviews, but it was kind of on a different level,” she said.

Julian-Resner has hired a coach to help prepare her for the competition.

“It would be great to win, but I hired a coach to better prepare for the interview and how to put my best foot forward because this is such a new experience for me,” she said. “I’m working out like crazy, too.”