Winter Games returns to Carmel

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carmel Winter Games are returning to The Ice at Carter Green.

Featuring an array of unique family friendly games on the ice-skating rink at 10 Carter Green, the two-pronged event – presented by the City of Carmel – begins Feb. 11 with the Hometown Hero-Olympics, followed the next day by the Winter Games.

The Hometown Hero-Olympics is an on-ice competition between the Carmel police and fire departments. The Winter Games are on-ice activities for teams consisting of local businesses or individuals.

“This will be the fourth year we have had the Winter Games,” City of Carmel spokesman Dan McFeely said. “The idea behind the Games was to find a way to allow some fun, non-skating activities on the ice rink as part of our annual Festival of Ice season.”

Although each Winter Games activity takes place on the ice-skating rink, none require ice skates. Games include Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippos.

“Not everyone ice skates, but many people still love to have fun on the ice,” McFeely said. “Winter Games is a chance to have some slippery, sliding fun and gives adults a chance to play like kids.”

Open to participants 15 and older, the cost is $300 per team. Teams can have between four and 12 members. Registration is limited to 10 teams. All registration fees benefit Carmel-area food pantries.

“Each year, we attract pretty good crowds to the events,” McFeely said. “These events are fun for those on the ice, but also for those who come to watch and cheer on their friends.”

The Hometown Hero-Olympics are from 6 to 8 p.m. The Winter Games are from noon to 4 p.m.

For more or to register a team, visit theiceatcartergreen.com.