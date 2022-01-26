Hy-Vee announces plans for Zionsville grocery store 

Zionsville has been selected as the site of the first Hy-Vee grocery store in Indiana, with the Iowa-based company announcing Jan. 25 its intentions to build a 150,000-square-foot facility on vacant land on the southwest corner of Whitestown Parkway and S. County Road 700 E.

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen Zionsville as a location to put down new roots,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron stated in a press release. “With their commitment to quality of service, variety of products, selection of healthy food and an in-store pharmacy, Hy-Vee will benefit Zionsville residents, our neighboring communities and visitors. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hy-Vee team and welcome them to town.”

According to its website, Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. In addition to Indiana, the company plans to expand to Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

