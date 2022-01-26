ClusterTruck to begin deliveries Jan. 31 from new kitchen in Carmel Kroger

By Chris Bavender

ClusterTruck will expand its partnership with Kroger by relocating its Carmel kitchen to the grocery store on Range Line Road. It will begin operations Jan. 31.

“We have seen great success with our Fishers and Dublin, Ohio, on-site Kroger kitchens and plan to further grow this partnership with three more upcoming locations in the greater Columbus (Ohio) area opening soon,” ClusterTruck COO Brian Howenstein said.

ClusterTruck is a delivery-only restaurant with a street food-inspired menu made fresh just minutes before it is delivered.

Howenstein said the location in the Carmel Kroger will allow customers to benefit from ClusterTruck’s ordering system “that streamlines the entire delivery process from online order to curbside delivery.”

ClusterTruck closed its previously leased space in October 2021 in the Hamilton Crossing retail center after Kite Realty Group and Pure Development announced plans to redevelop the site as the headquarters and training facility for Republic Airways. Howenstein said customers were eager to know when another Carmel ClusterTruck location would open.

“Our customers have been outspoken on social media and via email asking when the Carmel kitchen will reopen, and we’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to relaunch the location as quickly as possible,” Howenstein said.

ClusterTruck has intentionally small and strategic delivery zones, which ensures that food never sits under a heat lamp and will spend less than 10 minutes on the road, Howenstein said. With the new kitchen, the delivery zone will shift slightly, allowing more Carmel customers to order ClusterTruck’s delivery services.

Howenstein said the pandemic has accelerated the demand for food delivery, and ordering food is no longer an option just for special occasions.

“With many having transitioned from working downtown to working from home in the suburbs, it’s a no-brainer to expand our services to more families and individuals surrounding Indianapolis,” he said. “As we continue to bridge delivery zones in our home market, more and more customers can satisfy their need for fast, fresh, made-to-order, restaurant-quality food delivered to wherever they are.”

Learn more at clustertruck.com.