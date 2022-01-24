Westfield Washington Schools to no longer send individual notifications for contact tracing 

In an email sent to Westfield Washington Schools families Jan. 21, the district announced it would no longer send individual notifications for contact tracing in regard to COVID-19 as long as the district remains fully masked.

The announcement is in accordance with an update to school guidelines provided by the Indiana Dept. of Health.

“As of this update, the state will no longer report the number of students quarantined, so our district reporting will reflect that also,” the email stated.

The email also strongly encouraged parents to monitor their children daily and keep them at home if they show any signs of COVID-19 or illness.

The district-wide mask mandate will remain in place until all nine schools report a positivity rate of 1 percent or lower.