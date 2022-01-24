Current Publishing
You are at:»»Noblesville entrepreneur announces candidacy for Hamilton County Council 
Mark Hall, a Republican, has filed to run for Hamilton County Council District 3. (Photo courtesy of Mark Hall) 

Noblesville entrepreneur announces candidacy for Hamilton County Council 

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Mark Hall, a Republican and business owner in Noblesville, recently announced his campaign for Hamilton County Council District 3. 

“Now is the time to elect new, conservative leadership for Hamilton County. We don’t need more of the same from lifelong politicians,” Hall stated in a press release. “We must stand up for our conservative principles based in free markets, free speech and respect for individual rights. We cannot expect to get the same results for our community without fighting for the principles that made Hamilton County so special.”

The Hamilton County Council District 3 seat is occupied by Steve Schwartz, also a Republican. Schwartz has filed to run for reelection. As of Jan. 24, no Democratic candidates had filed. The primary election is May 3. 

Hall has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 42 years. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren. Hall is founder and CEO of TalentLogistiX, a workforce solutions company based in Indianapolis. 

Hall is a board member and past president of Truth at Work. Hall and his wife lead a charity, feedingteam.org, that offers free outdoor food pantries for those in need. 

For more, visit markfhall.com. 

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts