Noblesville entrepreneur announces candidacy for Hamilton County Council 

Mark Hall, a Republican and business owner in Noblesville, recently announced his campaign for Hamilton County Council District 3.

“Now is the time to elect new, conservative leadership for Hamilton County. We don’t need more of the same from lifelong politicians,” Hall stated in a press release. “We must stand up for our conservative principles based in free markets, free speech and respect for individual rights. We cannot expect to get the same results for our community without fighting for the principles that made Hamilton County so special.”

The Hamilton County Council District 3 seat is occupied by Steve Schwartz, also a Republican. Schwartz has filed to run for reelection. As of Jan. 24, no Democratic candidates had filed. The primary election is May 3.

Hall has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 42 years. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren. Hall is founder and CEO of TalentLogistiX, a workforce solutions company based in Indianapolis.

Hall is a board member and past president of Truth at Work. Hall and his wife lead a charity, feedingteam.org, that offers free outdoor food pantries for those in need.

For more, visit markfhall.com.