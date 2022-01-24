Current Publishing
Bear Creek Park is on nearly 27 acres on the southwest corner of 146th Street and Shelborne Road.

CCPR to present initial park concepts for Bear Creek Park at Jan. 25 community meeting

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host a meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. to gather public input on the future of Bear Creek Park.

Consultant SmithGroup will present initial concepts for the future park on 27 acres on the southwest corner of 146th Street and Shelborne Road. The concepts reflect community feedback gathered at previous meetings and programming needs identified in CCPR’s 2020-24 master plan.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback on the proposed concepts. The workshop will help CCPR develop the Bear Creek Park Master Plan, which will guide the ultimate design of the park’s development over the next several years.

